THETA Market Cap Hits $66.41 Million (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last seven days, THETA has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. THETA has a total market cap of $66.41 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0763 or 0.00001127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Hotbit, Gate.io and Huobi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00050649 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.20 or 0.04508846 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00066411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036639 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014798 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010645 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003384 BTC.

About THETA

THETA (THETA) is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Upbit, Huobi, Coinbit, IDEX, Bithumb, OKEx, WazirX, Fatbtc, Binance, DDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

