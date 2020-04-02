Thingschain Trading Up 5.8% Over Last 7 Days (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Over the last week, Thingschain has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. Thingschain has a market cap of $17,080.95 and $4,210.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thingschain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00029370 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000538 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00072018 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,859.82 or 1.01319710 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00076080 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000787 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001493 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Thingschain Token Profile

TIC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network. Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain.

Buying and Selling Thingschain

Thingschain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

