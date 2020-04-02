Thomasville National Bank Acquires New Holdings in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI)

Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 183,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,615,000. SunTrust Banks makes up 2.1% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SunTrust Banks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,022,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SunTrust Banks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,231,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after buying an additional 9,924 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 14,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STI remained flat at $$70.13 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,954,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,902. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $46.05 and a one year high of $71.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

SunTrust Banks Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

