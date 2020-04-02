Thomasville National Bank Cuts Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Thomasville National Bank decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,499 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for 2.4% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $14,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,618,862,000 after purchasing an additional 398,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,709 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.62.

DUK traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.49. 380,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,183,496. The company has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.19. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.