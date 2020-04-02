Thomasville National Bank Decreases Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Thomasville National Bank lessened its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,229 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy comprises about 2.2% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $12,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,724,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,548,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,271,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,099,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,595,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,693,420,000 after buying an additional 2,729,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.77.

NYSE D traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.99. The company had a trading volume of 314,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,011,757. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.67. The firm has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

