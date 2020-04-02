Thomasville National Bank Has $4.81 Million Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,772,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 126,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,545,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Amgen by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 48,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMGN traded up $10.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $208.57. 344,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,556,381. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $119.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.86.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.79.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

