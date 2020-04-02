Thomasville National Bank Has $5.69 Million Stock Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,806 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises about 0.9% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in Charles Schwab by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 162,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after buying an additional 44,080 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 70,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 42,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 13,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Bank of America raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.53.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $415,999.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $149,657.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 593,753 shares of company stock worth $27,505,788. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.61. 9,435,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,528,472. The company has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average of $43.23. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 34.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

