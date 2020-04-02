Thomasville National Bank Increases Stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 76.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,990 shares during the period. Biogen accounts for about 1.0% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Biogen by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Biogen by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Biogen by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

BIIB traded up $8.35 on Thursday, hitting $301.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,280,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $312.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.65. The stock has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.71. Biogen Inc has a 1-year low of $215.77 and a 1-year high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 32.62 EPS for the current year.

Biogen announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.40.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

