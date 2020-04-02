Thomasville National Bank Increases Stock Position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,448 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Expedia Group comprises 1.1% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $6,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,210,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,873,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,613,373 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $715,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,846,641 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $785,847,000 after purchasing an additional 828,186 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Expedia Group by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,675,174 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $181,152,000 after acquiring an additional 521,446 shares during the last quarter. 95.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

NASDAQ EXPE traded down $5.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.98. 3,254,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,918,485. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.48 and its 200-day moving average is $109.81. Expedia Group Inc has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $144.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Equities analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.63.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $332,601.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,302.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Read More: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.