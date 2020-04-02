Thomasville National Bank Lowers Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Thomasville National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,792 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Visa comprises 2.8% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Visa by 2.4% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 120,385 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in Visa by 3.1% in the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 123,303 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in Visa by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 60,063 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in Visa by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 13,571 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management raised its position in Visa by 32.0% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 3,772 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.19.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of V traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $155.51. The stock had a trading volume of 890,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,267,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.06. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

