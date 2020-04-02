Thomasville National Bank Makes New $3.79 Million Investment in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 38,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,789,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CELG. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celgene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celgene by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Celgene by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 13,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Celgene by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 69,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Celgene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CELG remained flat at $$108.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.24 and its 200-day moving average is $106.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41. Celgene Co. has a 52 week low of $58.59 and a 52 week high of $110.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

