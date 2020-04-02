Thomasville National Bank Purchases 85,970 Shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 191.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,839 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 85,970 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $1.97 on Thursday, reaching $23.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,573,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,707,812. Uber Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $47.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion and a PE ratio of -2.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, February 10th. MKM Partners raised Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

In other news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $5,494,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $1,600,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,539,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,634,557.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,140,000 shares of company stock valued at $71,908,000 in the last three months.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

