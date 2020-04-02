Thomasville National Bank Raises Stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 338.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 164,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,217,000 after purchasing an additional 26,050 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 21,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYY traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.00. 1,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,022. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $107.20 and a 52-week high of $168.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.46 and its 200-day moving average is $152.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5765 per share. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

