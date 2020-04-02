Thomasville National Bank Raises Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 38,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.94.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.81. 52,097,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,127,092. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 60.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

