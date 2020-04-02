Thomasville National Bank Reduces Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $677,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after buying an additional 11,360 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 394,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,967,000 after buying an additional 27,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $499,415,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPN traded down $4.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.89. The stock had a trading volume of 166,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Global Payments Inc has a 1-year low of $105.54 and a 1-year high of $209.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.41.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $170,917.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,811. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,782,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,300,435 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Global Payments from to in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Global Payments from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.79.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

