Thomasville National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Thomasville National Bank decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,119 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,123 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 1.7% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1,636.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded up $2.00 on Thursday, hitting $53.88. The company had a trading volume of 18,748,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,409,352. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.15. The stock has a market cap of $231.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $242,178.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,826.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,698 shares of company stock worth $1,457,169 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. FIX upped their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Vertical Group assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.98.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

