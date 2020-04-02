Thomasville National Bank Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Thomasville National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.9% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.71. The company had a trading volume of 18,569,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,723,592. The firm has a market cap of $276.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.98.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.28.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $413,356.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,219.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.