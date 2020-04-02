Thomasville National Bank Sells 3,888 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Thomasville National Bank lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 2.6% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $15,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,121,610,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after buying an additional 2,412,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,322 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $2,006,996,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,448,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,032,000 after purchasing an additional 309,632 shares in the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.85. 12,168,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,032,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,027 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,065. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

