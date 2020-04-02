Thomasville National Bank Sells 499 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Thomasville National Bank reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 20,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 23,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,125,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 133,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 43,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $249.69. 5,838,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,635,308. The business’s 50-day moving average is $291.53 and its 200-day moving average is $308.31. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $340.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $1.5314 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.