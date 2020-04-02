Thomasville National Bank Sells 7,207 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Thomasville National Bank reduced its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,207 shares during the quarter. Kellogg accounts for about 1.0% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $6,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in K. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $163,313,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 733.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,279,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,723 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 61,009.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 802,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,534,000 after acquiring an additional 801,665 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,963,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,212,000 after acquiring an additional 725,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,839,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,175,000 after buying an additional 687,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on K. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.63.

Shares of K traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,382. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $71.05. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $7,061,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane bought 16,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,197.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,201,000. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.