Thomasville National Bank Sells 7,625 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Thomasville National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,625 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial accounts for about 2.3% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $13,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $509,327,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,367,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,091,000 after purchasing an additional 920,777 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,726,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,422,000 after purchasing an additional 410,775 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $39,709,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $32,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,490,114.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.

COF traded down $1.37 on Thursday, hitting $43.32. 3,652,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,168,725. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $107.59. The company has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.64 and its 200-day moving average is $92.92.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

