Thomasville National Bank Sells 791 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Thomasville National Bank lowered its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,673 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises approximately 1.6% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $9,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in salesforce.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,429,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,762,334,000 after acquiring an additional 762,963 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,411,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,343,894,000 after buying an additional 113,370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,875,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,926,876,000 after buying an additional 339,641 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in salesforce.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,739,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,421,342,000 after buying an additional 227,958 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,322,911,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 848 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total value of $155,480.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,464,490.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.08, for a total transaction of $1,500,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,300 shares of company stock worth $566,544 and sold 397,224 shares worth $68,172,847. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.24. 5,373,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,552,590. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $195.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.28. The company has a market cap of $128.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 661.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.15.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

