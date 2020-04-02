Thomasville National Bank Trims Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Thomasville National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for about 2.1% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $12,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $8.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,263.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,487. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,094.00. The company has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,599.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,884.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $22.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 66.97 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,950.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,050.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Booking from $1,870.00 to $1,540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Booking from $2,150.00 to $1,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,883.88.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

