Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.23.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Cowen lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of NYSE TIF opened at $129.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tiffany & Co. has a 1 year low of $78.60 and a 1 year high of $134.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.14 and its 200-day moving average is $122.32.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIF. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

