Time New Bank Hits 1-Day Volume of $290,460.00 (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last week, Time New Bank has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Time New Bank has a market cap of $3.37 million and approximately $290,460.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Time New Bank token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, C2CX, DragonEX and BigONE.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014730 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.18 or 0.02634086 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00193220 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00046028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034009 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Time New Bank Profile

Time New Bank was first traded on October 1st, 2016. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,098,446,618 tokens. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund.

Time New Bank Token Trading

Time New Bank can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Bibox, Huobi, OKEx, C2CX, DragonEX, OTCBTC, Binance, Hotbit, Ethfinex and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

