Titan Coin 1-Day Volume Reaches $559.00 (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last week, Titan Coin has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex, Novaexchange and SouthXchange. Titan Coin has a market cap of $675,242.53 and approximately $559.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005167 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000141 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 905,067,411 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co.

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

Titan Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Novaexchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

