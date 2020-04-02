TMAC Resources (TMR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for TMAC Resources (TSE: TMR):

4/1/2020 – TMAC Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$0.90 to C$0.60. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – TMAC Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$7.80 to C$2.75.

3/31/2020 – TMAC Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Laurentian from C$7.80 to C$2.75.

3/25/2020 – TMAC Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.00 to C$0.90. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – TMAC Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$1.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – TMAC Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.00 to C$1.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – TMAC Resources was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$1.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$7.00.

3/8/2020 – TMAC Resources was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec under wgt” rating.

2/7/2020 – TMAC Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$4.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TSE TMR traded up C$0.02 on Thursday, hitting C$0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,063. TMAC Resources Inc has a 52-week low of C$0.44 and a 52-week high of C$6.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.07. The firm has a market cap of $52.81 million and a P/E ratio of 18.80.

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TMAC Resources Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMAC Resources Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.