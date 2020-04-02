TokenPay (TPAY) Hits Market Capitalization of $796,936.92

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. TokenPay has a market cap of $796,936.92 and $1.53 million worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0474 or 0.00000694 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Sistemkoin, TOPBTC and BiteBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00029928 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000498 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00073313 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,870.42 or 1.00646546 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00069915 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000808 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00001416 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000323 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,030,288 coins and its circulating supply is 16,825,062 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay.

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, TOPBTC, Sistemkoin, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

