Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Sell

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) was downgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TOL. Bank of America cut Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra raised Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI cut Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.18.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Shares of TOL stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $17.35. 2,587,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,060,706. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.47. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.21.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen F. East bought 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $49,503. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $691,045.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,934.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,278,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,006 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,252,000 after acquiring an additional 156,319 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,993,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,744,000 after acquiring an additional 298,618 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at $62,991,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,041,000 after acquiring an additional 257,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.