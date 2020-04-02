TOP Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last seven days, TOP has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. TOP has a total market capitalization of $4.71 million and $112,506.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOP token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Huobi Global.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TOP alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.80 or 0.02585253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00193456 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00046212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034002 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TOP Token Profile

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,718,697,291 tokens. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling TOP

TOP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TOP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.