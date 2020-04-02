Total (EPA:FP) Given a €49.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Total (EPA:FP) received a €49.00 ($56.98) price target from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Total currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €44.08 ($51.26).

FP stock opened at €36.86 ($42.86) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €36.00 and its 200-day moving average price is €44.79. Total has a one year low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a one year high of €49.33 ($57.36).

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

