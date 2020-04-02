Traceability Chain Market Cap Tops $1.01 Million (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Traceability Chain token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, FCoin and BCEX. Traceability Chain has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004587 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00069502 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00344307 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000887 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047752 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008893 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011426 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012636 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 839,795,287 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1. The official website for Traceability Chain is tacchain.cn. Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn.

Traceability Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, LBank and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traceability Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Traceability Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

