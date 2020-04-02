Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $256.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Trade Desk from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura increased their target price on Trade Desk from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Trade Desk from $330.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of TTD opened at $172.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $136.00 and a 12-month high of $323.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 76.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.57.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.64. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $215.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Falk sold 28,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.22, for a total transaction of $8,077,341.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 5,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total value of $1,686,131.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,916,529.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,199 shares of company stock valued at $35,514,934. 17.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 25.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Trade Desk by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Trade Desk by 27.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Trade Desk by 2.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Trade Desk by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

