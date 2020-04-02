Trane (NYSE:TT) Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

TT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Trane from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Trane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Trane from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Trane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Trane in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.22.

TT stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,385,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,969. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Trane has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $146.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Trane had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trane will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trane stock. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

