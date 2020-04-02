Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Upgraded to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) was upgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.06.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $95.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,026,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688,606. The company has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $76.99 and a 52-week high of $155.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,253.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

