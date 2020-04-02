TRAXIA (TM2) Market Capitalization Tops $63,444.33

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TM2) traded up 29.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One TRAXIA token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Kucoin and Hotbit. In the last week, TRAXIA has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. TRAXIA has a market capitalization of $63,444.33 and approximately $1.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014684 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.09 or 0.02600305 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00192906 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 58.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00045767 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033908 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRAXIA Token Profile

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 328,320,714 tokens. The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRAXIA is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia. TRAXIA’s official website is traxia.co. TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TRAXIA

TRAXIA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Hotbit and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAXIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRAXIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRAXIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

