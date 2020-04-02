Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.17% of Tredegar worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tredegar during the third quarter worth approximately $334,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tredegar in the third quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Tredegar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Tredegar by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 32,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Tredegar stock opened at $15.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.87. The stock has a market cap of $521.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.11. Tredegar Co. has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $23.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

