Tripio Trading 1.4% Higher This Week (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Tripio token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, HADAX and DDEX. Tripio has a market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tripio has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.33 or 0.02623306 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00192757 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00045936 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034012 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio launched on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official website is trip.io. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio.

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OKEx and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

