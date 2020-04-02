Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Upgraded to Buy at Compass Point

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) was upgraded by Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock. Compass Point’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TPVG. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $13.75 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

NYSE TPVG traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,795. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.93. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $17.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.55.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 million. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 43.28% and a return on equity of 11.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,097 shares of company stock worth $38,811. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPVG. Resource America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 217,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 115,618 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 291,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 72,140 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 94,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 57,241 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 272,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after buying an additional 49,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 308,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after buying an additional 27,510 shares in the last quarter. 25.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

