Trivest Advisors Ltd Invests $15.77 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $15,770,000. Microsoft comprises 4.4% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,468,497,000 after acquiring an additional 600,041 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $790,859,000 after buying an additional 879,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura increased their price target on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $2.32 on Thursday, hitting $154.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,671,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,511,912. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.32. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $116.13 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1,156.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

