TRON Price Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One TRON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Kucoin, YoBit and Ovis. During the last week, TRON has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. TRON has a market capitalization of $800.24 million and approximately $862.87 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.56 or 0.02599748 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00192662 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 67.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046108 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033910 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00102885 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, Braziliex, DDEX, Coinnest, BTC-Alpha, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi, CoinEx, Kryptono, Exmo, Allcoin, Bitfinex, OTCBTC, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, BitFlip, Rfinex, Bithumb, Sistemkoin, Bittrex, Cobinhood, Fatbtc, Indodax, CoinEgg, CoinTiger, Hotbit, OKEx, DigiFinex, IDCM, Binance, YoBit, Kucoin, Ovis, OEX, DragonEX, Exrates, IDAX, LBank, Liqui, BitForex, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Tidex, Koinex, Upbit, Bit-Z, Mercatox, Bibox, Neraex, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, Coindeal, RightBTC, Gate.io, CoinExchange, CoinFalcon, CoinBene, Bitbns, Cryptomate, WazirX, Tokenomy, Liquid, Coinrail, OpenLedger DEX and Zebpay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

