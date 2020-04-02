TrueChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.82 Million (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One TrueChain token can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00004014 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb, DragonEX, ZB.COM and OKEx. TrueChain has a market capitalization of $21.82 million and $33.48 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrueChain has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00050617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000714 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $297.06 or 0.04349435 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00066324 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00036590 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014624 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010629 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003371 BTC.

TrueChain Token Profile

TrueChain (CRYPTO:TRUE) is a token. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup.

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, ZB.COM, OKEx, HitBTC, DragonEX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

