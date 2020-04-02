TrueUSD (TUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $136.38 million and approximately $564.34 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TrueUSD has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00014701 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Koinex, Crex24 and Kuna.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $178.33 or 0.02623306 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00192757 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00045936 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034012 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 136,465,463 tokens. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Bitso, Crex24, CoinTiger, Binance, Upbit, Bittrex, Kuna, HitBTC, IDEX, Koinex, Kyber Network, HBUS, Zebpay, Cryptopia and WazirX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

