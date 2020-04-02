TTC Hits 1-Day Volume of $255,117.00 (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. TTC has a total market cap of $8.77 million and $255,117.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TTC has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. One TTC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0212 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, IDEX, Bittrex and Bibox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TTC alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00050803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000699 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $305.72 or 0.04497328 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00066373 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036646 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014729 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010588 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003375 BTC.

About TTC

TTC is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 871,387,916 coins and its circulating supply is 414,362,760 coins. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol. TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco. The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog.

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, BitForex, Bibox, Upbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.