Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.70 Million

Equities analysts expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) to announce sales of $23.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.00 million and the lowest is $22.50 million. Tufin Software Technologies reported sales of $22.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full year sales of $113.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $101.71 million to $120.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $136.40 million, with estimates ranging from $124.56 million to $154.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.49% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TUFN. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tufin Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,078,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,558,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 878,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,453,000 after acquiring an additional 327,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

TUFN opened at $8.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $281.54 million and a PE ratio of -6.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average of $15.08. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $31.04.

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

