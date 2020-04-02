TurtleCoin Market Cap Reaches $665,360.15 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $665,360.15 and $1.22 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 58.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 69,516,541,198 coins. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

