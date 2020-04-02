Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Position Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,238,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,179 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.90% of Twilio worth $121,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,522,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,863,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,222,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,193,000 after purchasing an additional 458,920 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,997,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 520,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,202,000 after purchasing an additional 215,976 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $4,176,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $50,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,980 shares of company stock valued at $15,272,439. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

TWLO opened at $84.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of -36.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.70. Twilio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $151.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 27.07%. Twilio’s revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWLO. Northland Securities raised Twilio to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Twilio from $127.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler cut Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $151.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

