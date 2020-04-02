Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.46.

TWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $15.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.58. Two Harbors Investment has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.74.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $71.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Two Harbors Investment’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 7,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $116,756.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 218,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,299,441.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CIO Matthew Koeppen sold 2,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $32,254.35. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 175,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,871.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,286 shares of company stock worth $427,812. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 123,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 73,867 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 20,113 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,076,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,140,000 after buying an additional 214,638 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

