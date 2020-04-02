Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 152.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,345 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $13,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,941,000 after buying an additional 219,582 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,773,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,810,000 after purchasing an additional 162,999 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,230,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,353,000 after purchasing an additional 436,609 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,795,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,540,000 after buying an additional 177,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSN opened at $55.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.30. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $94.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

TSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra upgraded Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.77.

In other news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $1,589,997.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

