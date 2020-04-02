U and I Group’s (UAI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

U and I Group (LON:UAI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of U and I Group in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

UAI stock traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 85 ($1.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,009. U and I Group has a 52 week low of GBX 68.73 ($0.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 479.33 ($6.31). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 148.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 157.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.72. The stock has a market cap of $103.61 million and a PE ratio of 22.37.

In other news, insider Richard Upton bought 6,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of £12,299.73 ($16,179.60).

About U and I Group

U and I Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, invests and trades in, and develops real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment, Development and Trading, and Operating. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential units, retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

